Friday, June 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

No compromise on illegal commercialisation, says FDA DG

Staff Reporter
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -   The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said the involvement of officials in illegal commercialisation in residential colonies under the control of the authority would not be tolerated. Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he instructed the field staff to perform their duties diligently and focus on collection of commercialisation fee. He cleared that a detailed survey is being conducted in residential colonies and building inspectors concerned would be held responsible, if any official was involved in any illegality. He directed the Inspectors to enforce building-by-laws in their areas and discourage the illegal practice of converting the domestic properties into commercialisation. He further directed to seal the buildings being used for commercial purpose without approval and took legal action against defaulter of commercial fee.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1717653238.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024