Friday, June 07, 2024
Omar Ayub says there is no hybrid system in constitution

Omar Ayub says there is no hybrid system in constitution
Web Desk
12:03 AM | June 07, 2024
National

Opposition leader Omar Ayub stated that there is no hybrid system in the constitution.

He said that every member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is a patriot who supports the supremacy of the constitution and the law. He stressed that they stand by the PTI founder.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan called for journalists' cameras to be allowed in the press gallery, stressing that this is a public assembly and they must be transparent to the public.

Omar Ayub also advocated for allowing YouTubers access to the National Assembly and insisted that the interior minister should be present.

He condemned the conditions of the prison cell provided to the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, noting that it is less than 15 feet in space. 

