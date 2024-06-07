Friday, June 07, 2024
One held for torturing man, uploading video on social media

Our Staff Reporter
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   Khanewal Police arrested an accused for torturing a man and uploading video on social media in premises of Sadr Mian Channu police station on Thursday. Taking action on the viral video in which three persons were torturing a man, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak directed police concerned to arrest the criminals at the earliest. The police team raided at a place and arrested one of them namely Tehseen son of Rasheed. It is pertinent to mention here that accused Tehseen resident of Village 135/16-L alongwith his two brothers tortured Sajid son of Ghulam Rasool of the same locality over some issues and uploaded the video on social media. A case has been registered against the accused and raids were being conducted to arrest other outlaws, police sources said.

