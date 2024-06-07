PA body recommends changes in Assembly rules of business

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Ahmed Khan chaired a meeting of the Special Committee of the provincial Assembly on Thursday. The meeting discussed amendments to the Rules and Regulations of the Punjab Assembly 1997. The committee approved allowing members to deliver speeches in Punjabi, Saraiki, and Mewati, in addition to Urdu and English. The committee gave its approval approved to inclusion of a code of conduct for members in the Rules and Regulations of the Punjab Assembly 1997. It also okayed giving standing committees the authority to take suo motu action on issues of public interest. The Assembly body approved the creation of a Public Petitions Committee to enable the public to bring their issues to the attention of the Speaker and the Assembly. Approval was also granted to the establishment of an Ethics Committee to ensure the implementation of the Code of Conduct.

The committee allowed standing committees to make their proceedings public.

Addressing the meeting, the Assembly speaker said that parliamentary committees play an important role in the functioning of the parliamentary system of government. “Parliamentary committees are key to ensuring the system of checks and balances,” he observed, adding that the establishment of parliamentary committees is a shared responsibility of all political parties.

In the meeting, the speaker appreciated the efforts of Advocate Usama Khawar Ghuman regarding amendments to the assembly’s rules and regulations.

Members of the assembly Sami Ullah Khan, Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhary and Syed Akbar Nawani attended the meeting.Members of the assembly from the opposition, including Malik Aftab Ahmed Khan, Ammar Rashid Bhatti and Junaid Afzal Sahi also attended the meeting.