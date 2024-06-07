Pakistan  China’s trusted friend: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said yesterday that Pakistan was China’s trusted friend. He said the Pakistan-China Business Forum held in Shenzhen had marked a new era of bilateral cooperation. Speaking at the 4th Pakistan-China Friendship and Business event, he emphasized that the well-attended Business Forum aimed to foster concrete, targeted, and result-oriented economic cooperation, particularly by attracting and facilitating Chinese investments in 13 export-oriented sectors within Pakistan. He highlighted that in the forthcoming months, this model would be reciprocated by inviting Chinese companies to Pakistan. During his address, the Deputy Prime Minister praised the efforts of Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, and his team for successfully mobilizing over 400 Chinese businesspersons and entrepreneurs to engage with approximately 120 Pakistani counterparts. This large-scale networking effort, he noted, was unprecedented. “I am confident that this marks the beginning of a new journey of win-win partnership and joint cooperation. In the months ahead, we will extend this model further and invite Chinese companies to Pakistan,” he remarked. Dar described the Friendship and Business event as a “cherished tradition” embodying “the essence of friendship and mutual respect.” Over the years, he said, this platform has played a crucial role in uniting leaders, policymakers, business executives, and entrepreneurs from both nations. The event aims to further solidify the “iron-clad and space-partners” friendship between Pakistan and China, laying the groundwork for deeper economic ties and stronger cultural connections, he added.

He also pointed out that the forum serves as a testament to China’s commitment to fostering international partnerships. It symbolizes how traditions and cultural exchanges can be leveraged to promote understanding, peace, prosperity, and development.

Dar noted the world was on the cusp of a new era, witnessing profound and rapid changes that will test the resilience of the China-Pakistan friendship.