Pakistan elected as UNSC non permanent member

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan in a rare diplomatic victory got elected as non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council for a period of two years by securing record 182 votes from UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Five countries abstained while three countries voted against Pakistan in the voting process which was secret.

Voting took place at the United Nations General assembly headquarters in New York.

Pakistan was an unopposed candidate by 52 members of the Asian group of the UN.

Pakistan would be replacing Japan as UNSC non-permanent member. Japan’s term would end in December 2024. Pakistan would take up its position in UNSC from January 2024.

In the voting which was through secret ballot, Pakistan got 182 votes out of 185 total votes cast by the UNGA members. Five countries abstained while three countries cast their vote against Pakistan in the voting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed Pakistan’s election as UNSC non-permanent member a moment of pride and said “our election to the council with such overwhelming support of the UN member states at this critical time bears testament to the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s diplomatic standing as well as our commitment to global peace and security.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in his greeting message said Pakistan is looking forward to upholding its commitment to the UN charter’s vision of preventing war and promoting peace, fostering global prosperity and promoting universal respect for human rights.

Other four countries elected as non-permanent members are Denmark, Panama, Somalia and Greece.

Those five elected members will serve for two years. They will replace Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland whose terms are going to end on December 31.

Under the UN Charter, the primary responsibility of the Security Council is maintenance of international peace and security.

Pakistan’s earlier terms on the Council were in 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976-77, 1968-69 and 1952-53.

The Security Council is composed of 15 countries, five of which - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – are permanent members, granting them the right to veto any resolution or decision.

The 10 non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly, which comprises all 193 UN Member States, and in line with geographical distribution by region.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch thanked to all members of the UN General Assembly for their confidence in Pakistan and electing it as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

The spokesperson said in its upcoming term, Pakistan will remain committed to pursuing just and peaceful resolution of outstanding and ongoing disputes; opposing the resort to unilateral and illegal use or threat of use of force; combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; supporting effective UN peacekeeping, peace enforcement and peace-building efforts; and contributing effectively towards the resolution of regional and global crises.