The Treaty of Paris, signed in 1783, marked the end of the American Revolutionary War and recognised the independence of the United States from Great Britain. It outlined the boundaries of the new nation, granting territories stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River. The treaty’s significance echoes through history, laying the groundwork for the birth of a new nation founded on principles of liberty and self-governance. The treaty’s legacy endures as a cornerstone of American identity, shaping their diplomatic relations and serving as a reminder of the enduring struggle for freedom and sovereignty faced by former colonies of the British.