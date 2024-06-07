PM’s visit to China to be fruitful: Yang Yundong

KARACHI - Consul General of China in Karachi Yang Yundong has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China will be fruitful.

Talking to Nawa-i-Waqt at Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Yang Yundong said the business community of both the countries would get great business opportunities.

Yundong said phase two of CPEC was going to start, work was going on on many new projects.

He said there should be no language barrier for businessman to businessman activities. A lot of work was being done to eliminate the language barrier, currently Chinese language was being taught in 80 countries. The Chinese Consul General highly appreciated the proposal made by Nawa-i-Waqt to make Chinese language a part of the subject syllabus.

Under CPEC’s phase 2 , B2B activities would accelerate with G2G, so business opportunities would be created for the people along with business for the business community of both countries. Friendship between China and Pakistan is promoting mutual relations which is directly benefiting the people of both sides, He said.

Xinjiang had made great strides in development, China had lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, he said.

Western and Indian media were spreading misinformation in this regard, which was opposite to ground realities. He clarified that China’s civilization spanned over centuries and history was a witness that China had never interfered in any country. China respected the sovereignty of every country and was ready to share its experiences with everyone. “We want more and more Pakistanis to visit China,” he said.

The media of Pakistan has played an excellent role in countering the misinformation of the western media. In this regard, the services of The Nation and Nawa-e-Waqt are commendable.