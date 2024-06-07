Friday, June 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PNS Aslat conducts drills with Japanese, Spanish naval ships in Indian Ocean

PNS Aslat conducts drills with Japanese, Spanish naval ships in Indian Ocean
Web Desk
8:14 PM | June 07, 2024
National

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS), Asalt on Friday conducted exercises with ships from Japan and Spain in the Indian Ocean during the regional maritime security patrol.

The PNS Aslat conducted naval exercise with Japan Maritime Defense Force Naval Ship, Onami during the regional maritime security patrol, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

PNS Aslat also held naval exercise with Spanish ship SPS, Canarias. The purpose of these exercises was to strengthen mutual relations and enhance mutual cooperation between navies in the region.

“Pakistan Navy believes in joint efforts to maintain law and order at sea. Joint exercises of Pakistan Navy with international naval forces is a manifestation of Pakistan’s determination for regional peace,” the ISPR said. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1717731587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024