PPP leader says KP CM masking weak performance with rhetoric

Peshawar - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, stated on Thursday that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is using derogatory language to divert attention from his inadequate performance as the province’s chief executive.

“The province’s law and order and various affairs are worsening daily, yet the chief minister and his cabinet are engaged in mudslinging and name-calling instead of implementing corrective measures,” he said during a press conference at the party’s provincial secretariat.

He condemned the derogatory remarks made against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and accused the chief minister of threatening the provincial governor. Bacha suggested that the chief minister’s behaviour indicated a loss of mental stability, evident from the government’s failures across all fronts. He added that a ‘mentally unstable’ individual was leading the province.

He noted that those unable to deliver results often resort to using foul language. Bacha also mentioned that the ruling party would be held accountable for the Rs100 billion provided to the province following the Fata and Pata merger.

He declared that the PPP would no longer tolerate such language against its chairman and the governor, who consistently worked towards coexistence and reconciliation, despite the PTI leaders’ illogical and undemocratic responses.

He emphasized that the Governor’s House is public property and cannot be closed by anyone. Highlighting the province’s debt exceeding Rs1000 billion, Bacha argued that PTI leaders are adopting aggressive tactics to divert public attention away from accountability issues.

He announced that Bilawal Bhutto would visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stay at the Governor’s House, challenging the chief minister to prevent him from doing so.