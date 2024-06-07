President for focusing on GB socio-economic uplift

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need for focusing on the socio-economic uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), adding that investment in GB would bring economic prosperity to the region.

The President expressed these views while talking to members of the GB Council, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and GB, Engineer Amir Muqam, Chief Minister GB, Gulbar Khan, members of the GB Council, and senior government officials attended the meeting. The delegation apprised the President about the developmental and financial needs of GB.

The President assured the delegation that steps would be taken to develop health, education and road infrastructure to provide basic facilities to the people of GB at their doorsteps.

He highlighted the need to expand the airport in Gilgit, besides finding new ways and means for the development of GB.

He said that GB was the gateway to China, having immense vast economic potential that needed to be fully capitalized upon for the people’s benefit.

The President informed the delegation that the issue of compensation to the affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha dam would be taken up at the appropriate forum.

The delegation told the President that the discontinuation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme was causing problems as the people of GB were unable to avail health insurance services.

The President suggested that the Sehat Sahulat Programme could be included in the Benazir Income Support Programme so that the people of GB could avail of medical treatment.

The delegation thanked the President for taking interest in the development of GB and the resolution of its issues.

The President assured the delegation of his cooperation and support for addressing the problems of the people of GB.