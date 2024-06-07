PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, others granted bail extension in four cases of May 9

Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail extension to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr. , Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in four cases of May 9.

Lahore ATC heard the case of PTI leaders bails against four case of May 9 on Friday.

The case wasn’t proceeded further today due to ATC Judge Arshad Javed being on leave.

Court has adjourned the case hearing until June 12 by providing extension in bails of PTI leaders.

It is pertinent to note that May 9 cases are registered against accused PTI leaders in Gulberg, Model Town, and Naseerabad police stations.

on Thursday, PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and others granted extension in interim bail in vandalism case.