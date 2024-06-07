Friday, June 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, others granted bail extension in four cases of May 9

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, others granted bail extension in four cases of May 9
Web Desk
11:41 AM | June 07, 2024
National

Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail extension to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed in four cases of May 9.

Lahore ATC heard the case of PTI leaders bails against four case of May 9 on Friday.

The case wasn’t proceeded further today due to ATC Judge Arshad Javed being on leave.

Court has adjourned the case hearing until June 12 by providing extension in bails of PTI leaders.

It is pertinent to note that May 9 cases are registered against accused PTI leaders in Gulberg, Model Town, and Naseerabad police stations.

on Thursday, PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and others granted extension in interim bail in vandalism case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1717731587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024