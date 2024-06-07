Rifts within PTI in Bajaur over party tickets

Khar - Differences have emerged among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in Bajaur tribal district regarding the allocation of party tickets for the PK-22 by-elections.

Several PTI members are demanding that former MNA Guldad Khan be granted the ticket, threatening to withhold support from any other candidate.

The demand was voiced during a joint press conference at the Bajaur Press Club by senior PTI members from Nawagai and Khar tehsils, including Malik Ziarat Khan, Liaqat Khan, Fazal Hadi, Ahtisham, Riaz, Jahanzaib, Mutiullah, and Suleman Khan.

They insisted that Guldad Khan should receive the PK-22 ticket, warning that if this demand is not met, they will field Guldad Khan as an independent candidate.

They firmly stated that they would not accept “parachute candidates” under any circumstances. The senior PTI members praised Guldad Khan’s previous tenure, highlighting the record development projects he completed from the Malakand to Chamarkand area.