Rupee sheds 9 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.39 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.30. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.25 and Rs279.9 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 09 paisas to close at Rs302.72 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 29 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.86 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 355.57. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas and 02 paisas to close at Rs75.79 and Rs74.22.