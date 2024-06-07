Sarim Burney handed over to FIA on two days physical remand

KARACHI - A local court on Thursday granted a two-day physical remand of Sarim Burney to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of human smuggling. Investigation Officer Chaudhry Bilal produced Burney before Judicial Magistrate Khaleeq Zaman, a day after his arrest on charges of alleged human trafficking. He requested the court to order the social worker’s 14-day physical remand in police custody. The magistrate, after hearing the arguments, handed over the accused to FIA on a two-day remand with a direction to produce him on completion of the remand. Meanwhile, the court rejected Burney’s request to discharge him from the case. According to FIA, the social worker was arrested on charges of human trafficking which includes smuggling and illegally sending children to the US after American authorities filed a complaint against him. Lawyer Syed Asif Ali was representing Burney in the case. FIA sources revealed that more than 15 girls are included in the children sent to America. America Investigation institutions are also investigating the matter. The record about children sent to America has been provided to FIA from embassy. According to sources, spouse of Sarim Burney is also under consideration for investigation about the matter. The last girl sent to America was allegedly purchased from her parents. More than one individuals provided assistance to Sarim Burney in purchase of the girl.