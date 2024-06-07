Saudi Arabia dominate Pakistan 3-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

LAHORE - Saudi Arabia triumphed over Pakistan with a commanding 3-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier held at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

Nasser Al-Buraikan demonstrated his exceptional striking skills, netting two goals in the first half. His first goal came in the 26th minute, followed by a second in the 41st minute, giving Saudi Arabia a solid 2-0 lead. Musab Fahd Al-Juwayr added to the scoreline with a goal in the 59th minute, sealing a comfortable victory for the visiting team.

In the post-match press conference, Pakistan’s Abdullah Iqbal reflected on the team’s performance, attributing the loss to individual errors. “We played really well. The goals we conceded were from our mistakes, and if that hadn’t happened, the game could have been slightly different. Thank you to the fans for their all-out support,” he said.

This defeat places Pakistan at the bottom of Group G, having lost all five matches in the qualifiers so far. Their journey began with a 4-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa in November, followed by a 6-1 loss to Tajikistan in Islamabad. Subsequent matches saw Jordan defeating Pakistan 3-0 in Islamabad during Ramadan and a 7-0 rout in the reverse fixture at Amman International Stadium.

Looking ahead, Pakistan football team will now face Tajikistan in their final group match in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on June 11. This upcoming match offers Pakistan a chance to regroup and finish their campaign on a more positive note.