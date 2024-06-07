Friday, June 07, 2024
Security tightened at cattle markets, shopping centres

APP
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -  Elaborate security arrangements have been ordered at shopping centres, markets and cattle markets in ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Following the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur, Pir Muhammad Shah has been deployed at the sacrificial cattle market, while personnel of the Special Branch and Bomb disposal squad have been directed to perform duties there along with strength of Abad police station. According to the spokesperson of the DIG office Sukkur, a comprehensive security plan on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha is being finalised which will be announced within a day or two. It has been ordered to deploy plain cloth police officials and strict security arrangements have been ordered at animal markets in rural areas of the Sukkur division. All sub-divisional police officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to ensure deployment there and keep check on the activities of suspicious elements, he added.

APP

