Friday, June 07, 2024
SEPA holds walk, seminar to mark ‘World Environment Day’

APP
June 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD    -   On the directives of Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development under the Nabila Umar, Director General Sindh Environment Protection Authority (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal Dr. Gul Amir Sambal, Regional Incharge of SIPA  Shaheed Benazirabad, arranged an awareness walk and seminar at District Health Office Nawabshah regarding “World Environment Day” with the support of District Health Office and Forest Department. After an awareness walk and seminar, saplings were planted in District Health Office Nawabshah, in which District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, lady health workers, Officers of SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad and local people participated in the seminar. Regional Incharge of Sepa Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Gul Amir Sambal and DHO Dr. Asadullah Dahri and others said that environmental pollution is increasing rapidly in Pakistan, especially in Sindh. Growing population, waste of factories, excessive use of plastic and deforestation are causing adverse effects on the environment. He added that there is an urgent need to take steps to improve the environment, including planting trees, implementing environmental laws, generating solar and wind power and using low-melting plastics. The people were informed about the harmful effects of environmental and climate change and highlighted the importance of planting trees.

APP

