Sherry warns of climate challenges after WMO projection

ISLAMABAD - ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday expressed deep concern after the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issued a dire warning about the increasing global temperatures.

“The WMO has predicted an 80% chance that global temperatures will rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next five years. Such an increase could be catastrophic for our planet and all human life,” Sherry Rehman said in a statement issued here.

She explained that if global emissions and other environmental crises were not controlled, this alarming rise in temperature could happen even before the 2030s. According to the Paris Agreement, the global temperature rise must be kept below 1.5 degrees Celsius, but achieving this goal seemed increasingly difficult.

“Pakistan is already facing extreme heat,” Sherry continued, listing the record-breaking temperatures in various cities. “In 2017, Turbat; in 2018, Nawabshah; in 2022, Jacobabad; and this year, Mohenjo-daro have all been among the hottest places on Earth. We are living in one of the hottest regions on the planet,” she said in a statement.

She stressed that this unprecedented rise in temperatures would not be limited to Pakistan. “As I have said before, climate change knows no borders. Therefore, the global community must act now to combat climate change and prevent disastrous outcomes,” she added.