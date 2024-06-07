SIFC playing pivotal role in promotion of aquaculture in Pakistan on modern foots

Special Investment Facilitation Council is playing a pivotal role in promotion of aquaculture in Pakistan as per the international standards.

SIFC through Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) has approached various companies to set up shrimp farms on public-private partnership model focusing on aquaculture.

Contracts have been signed with two private companies which have started shrimp farming.

This farming can not only improve the economy but also reduce environmental pollution by fifty percent by controlling greenhouse gas emissions.