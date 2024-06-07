Six matches decided in 5th Gatorade Trophy 3X3 Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Six matches were decided on the opening day of the 5th Gatorade Trophy 3X3 Basketball Tournament that was inaugurated by LCCI member Malik Karamat. The event featured prominent figures including SWA SVP Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Mukhtar Kar Aram Bagh Faheem Zaib Mangi, Barrister Ghulam Abbas Jamal, KBBA Acting Secretary Zahid Malik, UBL’s Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, and Ashraf Yahya. The opening night witnessed six thrilling matches as Usman Club defeated North Warriors 10-7, Aram Bagh Club defeated North Warriors 10-6, Aram Bagh Club defeated Usman Club 10-8, Civil Tigers defeated Usman Club 10-9, Civil Tigers defeated North Warriors 10-6 and Civil Tigers defeated Aram Bagh Club 10-8. The matches were officiated by referees Amir Sharif, Raj Kumar Lakhwani, and Naeem Ahmed, with technical officials Zaima Khatoon, Michael Turner, Naeem Ahmed, and Muhammad Usman ensuring smooth conduct. Before the matches, Ghulam Muhammad Khan led a prayer for the late PBL CEO Siraj Qasim Teli and MD Helen Qasim Teli, reflecting on their contributions and seeking blessings for their souls.