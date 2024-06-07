USA upset Pakistan to claim historic victory in Super Over

DALLAS - The United States of America (USA) edged past Pakistan in the Super Over to claim a historic upset victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Grand Prairie Stadium here on Thursday. Pakistan posted a 160-run target while batting first which the US managed to level on the last ball of the last over as they concluded their innings at 159-3. In the Super Over, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir took the ball, and the USA concluded their innings 18-1 and in reply, Pakistan could only score 13-1 and ended up losing the match by five runs.

Earlier, the Green Shirts were invited to bat first and were reduced to 26-3 in 4.4 overs, courtesy of USA’s brilliant bowling and fielding efforts. Shadab Khan joined a struggling Babar Azam, who was playing at 2 from 10 balls and launched a counterattack after settling down. Shadab Khan switched gears and hit Jasdeep Singh for two consecutive sixes in the tenth over, while Babar Azam ended the over with his first boundary. However, the USA made a comeback with two consecutive wickets to reduce Pakistan to 98-5 in 12.5 overs. Shadab Khan scored 40 runs from 25 balls with the help of three sixes and one boundary. Babar Azam added 27 runs for the sixth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed before falling to Jasdeep Singh after scoring a gutsy 44 off 43. Iftikhar Ahmed scored 18 off 14, while Shaheen Afridi played an unbeaten cameo of 23 runs from 16 balls to push Pakistan’s total to 159-7 in their allocated 20 overs. For the USA, Nosthush Kenjige claimed three wickets, while Saurabh Netravalkar bagged two.

USA 159-3 (Monank Patel 50, Aaron Jones 36, Andries Gous 35; Mohammad Amir 1-25, Naseem Shah 1-26, Haris Rauf 37) tied with PAKISTAN 159-7 (Babar Azam 44, Shadab Khan 40, Shaheen Shah Afridi 23*; Nosthush Kenjige 3-30, Saurabh Netravalkar 2-18). The USA won the Super Over.

AUSTRALIA 164-5 (Stoinis 67*, Warner 56, Mehran 2-38) beat OMAN 125-9 (Ayaan 36, Stoinis 3-19) by 39 runs.

UGANDA 78-7 (Riazat 33, Miyagi 13, Nao 2-16) beat PAPUA NEW GUINEA 77 (Hiri 15, Nsubuga 2-4, Miyagi 2-10) by three wickets.