ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with the British Council has successfully completed a one-year-long Research Capacity Building Programme to train the full spectrum of research professionals. An ‘Outcome Dissemination Ceremony’ of this series of training programs was held at HEC’s Secretariat in Islamabad to mark its successful completion.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and distinguished guests, including the Head of Education, British Council Pakistan, Sarah Pervez, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research of Coventry University UK, Prof. Richard Dashwood, Prof Elena Gaura, HEC Advisor, Global Engagement Division, Awais Ahmad and Director General R & ID Hazrat Bilal Under this programme, more than 1000 faculty members have been trained in research skills like Research proposal development, project management, research support mechanism, embedding impact pathways into research and application of international best practices in the peer review process. Across the research streams, some 71 ORIC professionals, 391 Researchers, 330 Principal Investigators and 237 reviewers have received this training in 23 workshops held across Pakistan. Chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, said, the ‘Outcome Dissemination Ceremony’ is a testament to the success of the program and the commitment of the HEC and its partners to promoting research excellence in Pakistan”. He said for the last 20 years, HEC has done a lot of work in the research arena despite many financial challenges. HEC with the help of the government of Pakistan is committed to giving exposure to the researchers and making sure that continued investment is ensured for the higher education sector