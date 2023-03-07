President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack.
QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - At least nine personnel of Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and thirteen others were injured when a bomb exploded near their truck at Kumbri Bridge near Sibi on Monday.
According to Levies sources, the injured were shifted to Civil and CMH hospitals in Sibi for treatment.
The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and started investigations. The Balochistan government spokesperson said late Monday that the injured in the Bolan blast were shifted to Quetta by a helicopter sent by the provincial government.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, the injured were shifted to Quetta by helicopter from Sibi. Emergency was imposed in all government hospitals of Quetta after the explosion in which 9 personnel of Balochistan Constabulary were killed while 13 were seriously injured.
Rescue workers said that the explosives were planted near the vehicle parked on the side of the road in Bolan, as a result of which three people died on the spot. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the blast occurred at 10am on the Kambri Bridge in the area bordering the Sibi and Kachhi districts. He said the police van was returning to Quetta from Dhadar, where the Balochistan Constabulary personnel a department of the provincial police force that provides security at important events and in sensitive areas, including jails — was posted for duty at a Sibi cultural festival. “The van collided with a motorcycle which was being driven by a suicide bomber. As a result, nine people were martyred, of which one was a civilian,” Sanaullah said, adding that 13 people were injured in the attack. President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday in their separate statements strongly condemned the “suicide attack” on the personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary in Sibi that led to their martyrdom. They expressed their resolve to free the country from the menace of terrorism. President Alvi said terrorists would not be successful in carrying out their nefarious agenda. PM Sharif said terrorism in Balochistan was part of the nefarious designs to create instability in the country. The president and the prime minister paid tribute to the valour of the country’s martyred troops. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant elevated ranks to the souls of martyrs in heaven and to grant patience to their families. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the terrorist attack on Balochistan Constabulary’s van in Sibi. In a statement, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack. The minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland. Rana Sanaullah also sought report from the authorities concerned about the incident. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also strongly condemned the suicide blast. In a statement, he said conspiracies of anti-state elements will be thwarted with the support of people.