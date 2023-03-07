Share:

President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack.

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - At least nine personnel of Balochistan Constab­ulary were martyred and thirteen others were injured when a bomb exploded near their truck at Kum­bri Bridge near Sibi on Monday.

According to Lev­ies sources, the injured were shifted to Civil and CMH hospitals in Sibi for treatment.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and started in­vestigations. The Ba­lochistan government spokesperson said late Monday that the injured in the Bolan blast were shifted to Quetta by a helicopter sent by the provincial government.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Baloch­istan Abdul Qudous Bi­zenjo, the injured were shifted to Quetta by helicopter from Sibi. Emergency was im­posed in all government hospitals of Quetta after the explosion in which 9 personnel of Baloch­istan Constabulary were killed while 13 were seriously injured.

Rescue workers said that the explosives were planted near the vehicle parked on the side of the road in Bo­lan, as a result of which three people died on the spot. No group has yet claimed responsi­bility for the incident.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the blast occurred at 10am on the Kambri Bridge in the area bordering the Sibi and Kachhi dis­tricts. He said the po­lice van was returning to Quetta from Dhadar, where the Balochistan Constabulary person­nel a department of the provincial police force that provides security at import­ant events and in sensitive areas, including jails — was posted for duty at a Sibi cul­tural festival. “The van col­lided with a motorcycle which was being driven by a suicide bomber. As a re­sult, nine people were mar­tyred, of which one was a civilian,” Sanaullah said, add­ing that 13 people were in­jured in the attack. President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif on Mon­day in their separate state­ments strongly condemned the “suicide attack” on the personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary in Sibi that led to their martyrdom. They ex­pressed their resolve to free the country from the men­ace of terrorism. President Alvi said terrorists would not be successful in carry­ing out their nefarious agen­da. PM Sharif said terrorism in Balochistan was part of the nefarious designs to cre­ate instability in the coun­try. The president and the prime minister paid tribute to the valour of the coun­try’s martyred troops. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant elevated ranks to the souls of martyrs in heaven and to grant patience to their families. Meanwhile, Inte­rior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah also condemned the ter­rorist attack on Balochistan Constabulary’s van in Sibi. In a statement, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack. The minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland. Rana Sanaullah also sought report from the authori­ties concerned about the in­cident. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also strongly con­demned the suicide blast. In a statement, he said conspir­acies of anti-state elements will be thwarted with the support of people.