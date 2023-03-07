Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Zaidi flayed on Tuesday former president Asif Ali Zardari, claiming the latter looted the masses of Sindh for 16 years.

Speaking to media, Mr Zaidi said there was only one objective to bludgeon the Zardari mafia. He schooled Mr Zardari over his statement regarding not being part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He vowed the PTI would not "negotiate with any of the looters." Mr Zaidi lamented that Sindh was the only province in the country, where people were dying of hunger. He held Mr Zardari responsible for “devastation in the province”.

Mr Zaidi announced to launch of the "Sindh Bachao Movement" from March 17 to 22.

Recalling the gallop survey, Mr Zardari said, "Even in Sindh, Imran Khan bags popularity."