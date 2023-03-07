Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two armed dacoits shot dead owner of a mobile phone shop over showing resistance during dacoity bid here at Chakra on Monday, informed sources. The dacoits managed to flee from the crime scene. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Naseerabad, they said.

According to sources, two armed dacoits stormed into a mobile phone shop and made the shopkeeper hostage on gunpoint. The dacoits started collecting mobile phones and cash. The deceased shopkeeper namely Waqar offered resistance and dacoits shot and injured him.

The injured was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his bullet injuries, they said. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. A murder case has been lodged against the fleeing dacoits, said a police spokesman. Meanwhile, a robber deprived a bride of cash and gold in a marriage hall located in Rawat. Police filed a case and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.