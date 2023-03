Share:

VEHARI - For­mer President Asif Ali Zardari will address the workers’ convention in Ve­hari during his two-day visit on March 7. According to Special Assistant to PM She­har Yar Khan, all possible ar­rangements for the workers’ convention have been com­pleted. The former Presi­dent will also meet different delegations. During his visit, former President Asif Ali Zardari will stay at Shehar Yar Khan’s residence.