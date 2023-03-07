Share:

OUAGADOUGOU - Between 12 and 14 people were killed last week in north­ern Burkina Faso, a region that has been battered by the insurgents, local inhabitants said Monday. “A group of ter­rorists” on Thursday attacked the village of Aorema, near the town of Ouahigouya, one of the locals told AFP. The attack was confirmed by a security source, who did not give a toll. “The attackers opened fire on a group of young people” sitting at an informal restaurant, one inhabitant said. “Seven died on the spot and three died in their homes where they were hit by stray rounds. Two other people died of wounds,” the source said.