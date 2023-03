Share:

ACCRA - At least 22 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a head-on collision Monday be­tween a passenger bus and a truck in Ghana, local authori­ties confirmed. The bus was traveling from the Northern Region to Kumasi, Ghana’s second city, when it ran into an articulated truck traveling in the opposite direction near Kintampo, a town in the Bono East Region in central Ghana. Eyewitnesses said 21 people were killed on the spot and another passenger died in hospital later