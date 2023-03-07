Share:

It was back in 2018 that the Aurat Azadi Jalsa was organised out­side of the National Press Club and following tradition, a large number of activists staged a peaceful protest at the F-9 Park in Islamabad. They raised concerns about pertinent issues like eco­nomic turmoil, and its effects on minorities, encouraged land re­forms as well as the reoccupation of land, mine and water reserves by the federating units. These are areas of prime concern but more often than not, they are brushed under the rug. Instead, criticisms of such movements take centre stage.

The Women Democratic Front (WDF) has been organising the march for the entirety of its history in Islamabad, and every year it sets a manifesto about issues that deserve attention. Accordingly, a list of demands or objectives is set forth for those in authority to consider. This year was no different; the WDF highlighted important issues that deserve recognition and timely action but instead of fo­cusing on the plight of minorities in Pakistan, the public, media and government are likely to target the proceedings of the march. This means that all eyes will be focused on picking apart the forms of ex­pression—like placards—instead of actually listening to the hard­ships faced by a significant portion of the population.

This inclination was observed a few years back when certain plac­ards were accused of being objectionable. The government and ju­diciary had to step in as organisers of the march received death threats and investigate the issue, after which the matter was clari­fied. No doubt, there was and still is great potential of a similar inci­dent repeating itself as there still exists a select group of people who perceive the march as illegitimate.

The only way that we will get past this is if those in authority make a conscious effort to highlight the essence of the march, uplifting wom­en and other minorities, and promote it in a manner that encourages awareness and empathy. Otherwise, integral issues are left neglect­ed as people argue over menial things like what placards looked like.