For telecommunication com­panies, Pakistan is a jungle in letter and spirit as no holds are barred. They are not held account­able for their poor and customer-unfriendly services. The custom­ers are at their mercy.

Almost every subscriber of theirs has gone through this ex­cruciating experience when the prepaid balance evaporates with­out any knowledge or willingness of the users. A promo message alerts the user that the following service has been subscribed to him, and so-and-so rupees have been deducted. Many of us must have tried to talk to the helpline to lodge our complaint, and lo and behold another ordeal makes fac­es at us when we are put on hold till the cows come home.

Our justified demand is these telecommunication companies must be reined in from deducting even a single penny from the cus­tomer’s balance without their ap­proval. Secondly, telecommuni­cation companies must facilitate customers’ access to lodge a com­plaint without putting them on the long leash of waiting and ensure its timely redressal.

Another nuisance that these companies cause is their promo SMS and calls made at odd hours. Sometimes we happen to await an emergency call, and there comes a call or SMS from these companies advertising their services. It is sug­gested they either specify the time window for their promo calls and SMS or attribute a particular ring­tone to their promos to save their customers from any disturbance. All their maneuvers must be user-friendly, not money-minting.

M. NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur.