KARACHI - Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Min­ister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday congratulated Hindu community living in the country and worldwide on the occasion of Holi, also known as the festival of co­lours. He said that the Holi was a symbol of the victory of truth over falsehood, and name of forgetting bitter­ness and moving forward. He said that every citizen of the country had equal rights ac­cording to the constitution of Pakistan. He further said that PPP stood by its unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony in the country.