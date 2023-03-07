ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for New York on a five-day official visit. This would be the 4th visit by the foreign minister to the United States since assuming office in May last year. In New York, Bilawal would attend a conference titled “Women in Islam” organised by Pakistan. The conference would take place in the UN economic and social council at the UN headquarters on 8th March. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto would deliver a keynote address to the conference in which he would highlight the role of women in Islam. Pakistan permanent representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram told The Nation that Foreign Minister Bilawal would also attend the special UN Security Council discussion on women in peace and security on March 8.
