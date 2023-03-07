Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari left for New York on a five-day official visit. This would be the 4th visit by the foreign minister to the United States since assuming office in May last year. In New York, Bil­awal would attend a conference titled “Women in Islam” organ­ised by Pakistan. The conference would take place in the UN eco­nomic and social council at the UN headquarters on 8th March. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto would deliver a keynote address to the conference in which he would highlight the role of wom­en in Islam. Pakistan perma­nent representative to the Unit­ed Nations Ambassador Munir Akram told The Nation that For­eign Minister Bilawal would also attend the special UN Security Council discussion on women in peace and security on March 8.