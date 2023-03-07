Share:

The terror attack in Bolan on Monday is yet another remind­er of how difficult it is to protect both civilians and law en­forcement personnel from each and every threat faced. The attack led to the deaths of 9 policemen, with an additional 13 wounded. The incident took place while a constabulary van was on its way back to Quetta from Sibi, with a suspected suicide bomber on a motorcycle crashing into the van to detonate. This type of attack, where a group of law enforcement individuals are on the move, is easier to manage for terror groups in Balochistan, where large swathes of land still lie uninhabited.

Naturally, a car accident is harder to prevent than an attack on a guarded site, and this is exactly what militants often take advantage of in Balochistan. Simply asking for improved security along these travel routes is not feasible, as the road network cannot be secured until there is greater urbanisation and development in the province. No group has taken responsibility as of yet, but with the presence of foreign-funded sectarian groups and non-state actors such as TTP, there is little this information will help with at this point.

It is important to note that in attacks of this nature, preventing them before the plan is in action generally has a higher chance of success compared to minimising the threat or preventing the attack where it is taking place. In this case, having intelligence about the reported suicide bomber, his movement, financial support and backers would all have helped in preventing this incident. With attacks occurring in such frequency across both KP and Balochistan, it is important for the government to take stock of the situation. There is a need to bring all stakeholders to the table and chart the best path forward, however, at this point, the centre is struggling to even host an all-parties con­ference on the security situation. We need more than condem­nations and reactive investigations—the government must be more proactive and take the terror threat seriously.