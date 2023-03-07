Share:

Pakistan’s first-ever digital census, a time and resource-costly ex­ercise, is already causing disruptions. The PPP, a part of the rul­ing PDM coalition, has expressed concern for their continued involvement in the coalition and a reason cited is the census being conducted. According to the FM and party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, it remains unacceptable that provincial polls are conducted based on different census results.

This is the seventh national census, and it is true that the endeavour has been taken on so close to the general elections and that causes com­plications. He further conditioned the federal government to respond to his claims of fraud in the data collecting activity. This is a serious issue.

As with any census, there are concerns about undercounting, inaccu­racy, and exclusion of groups. The activity of geotagging, undertaken in the ongoing digital enumeration, reduces these errors to an extent as the data collected is real-time and can be verified. Likewise, given the large miscounting errors in the previous census, discrediting the cur­rent one at such an early stage is wrong and some confidence in the ac­tivity would benefit the exercise.

The question of polling on different data points across the provinc­es may be addressed and the chairman is right to bring up the ongo­ing need for transparency in results and accountability of enumerators and data points. However, given that this digital census indicates a wid­er pivot toward more digitized e-governance, immediate questioning should be put at bay. The government must respond to these claims and investigate the charges levied as a lack of confidence by government of­ficials may trickle down to the masses and enumerators themselves.

Steps for improvement need to be taken and training enumerators, as well as their monitoring, is a way to do this. The PDM alliance frac­ture may have other reasons behind it but the effect on the nation­wide data collection activity is serious. It is hoped that we do not make the same mistakes, as with the issues of the 2017 census, and that the exercise proves to be a good investment.