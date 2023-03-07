Share:

LAHORE - The Century 99 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at the historic grounds of Lahore Polo Club. The National Open Polo trophy was unveiled by Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq along with Executive Committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah QubilaiAlam, Feroze Gulzar, Agha Najeeb Raza and Directors of Century Ventures Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Waseem Mazhar and Nazia Waseem. Umar Sadiq said the National Open Polo Championship is a historic tournament of Lahore Polo Club and the world’s top polo players come to the club every year to participate in this highest-goal tournament of Pakistan.

The LPC chief also thanked Century Ventures for sponsoring polo, the game of kings and knights. “Total eight teams are taking part in the tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A includes Remounts, Master Paints/NewageCables, HN Polo and FG Polo while Pool B comprises DS Polo, BN Polo, Diamond Paints and Master Paints,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Mazhar, Director Century Ventures, said: “Polo is the biggest sport in the region, and it is a great pleasure to support the sport of kings.

We have great attachment with Lahore Polo Club since long, which has now turned into a strong bond, and we are keen to continue this support in future as well.” Director Ayaz Lakhani thanked the Lahore Polo Club management for providing an opportunity to Century Ventures to sponsor the game of polo and this 60-year-old tournament. “Polo is a lifestyle game, and it is witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of lively Lahoris at Lahore Polo Club. We will continue to support polo in future.” Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Agha Murtaza Ali Khan said: “Both pools will play cross-pools for two weeks after which the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals. In all, 20 enthralling matches will be played throughout the tournament. “Both official umpires John Fisher and Chris Hyde have come from England to supervise the tournament.