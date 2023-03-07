LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House Karachi and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Both strongly condemned the terrorism incident in Quetta. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies, stating that everyone had a role to play in ensuring lasting peace in the country.
He also called for unity and inter-provincial harmony, urging all stakeholders to put their differences aside and work together for the greater good. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori echoed this sentiment, stating that the people were united and that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He commended the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies and stressed the need for increased cooperation between the two provinces in various sectors. Tessori also suggested that the exchange of delegations would benefit both Sindh and Punjab.
CM PRAISES PEOPLE OF SARAIKI AREAS
Punjab, known for its rich cultural diversity, proudly boasts the Saraiki culture as one of its most beautiful and unique. On the occasion of Saraiki Culture Day, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended his warmest greetings to the Saraiki people. He highlighted the Ajrak, an emblematic symbol of Saraiki culture, representing a distinct identity, and the sweet melody of the Saraiki language that truly captivates the heart.
The chief minister further praised the people of the Saraiki areas, commending their kind, loving and caring nature, and recognizing their bravery and hard work as the core values of their culture.
He also acknowledged the immense contribution of the region’s intellectuals and poets, who are an asset to Punjab and Pakistan. Celebrating regional culture days, the chief minister emphasized, serves as a reminder of the customs and traditions of different regions, fostering awareness and sensitivity towards cultural diversity. The provincial government continues to promote harmony, brotherhood, and tolerance in society by celebrating days of regional cultures. The celebration of Saraiki Culture Day is an excellent example of the government’s efforts to acknowledge and honor the vibrant regional cultures of Punjab, he concluded.
CM TAKES NOTICE OF RAPE-CUM-MURDER OF CHILD
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about rape-cum-murder of a child in Muzaffargarh and directed that strict action be taken against the arrested suspects in accordance with the law. Provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family, he added and noted that the perpetrators do not deserve any leniency.
He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the provision of justice. In the meantime, the police have registered a case and arrested two suspects.