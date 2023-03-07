Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has collaborated with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations (UN) Women to propose a Code of Ethics to prohibit hate speech against women in politics.

The proposal aims to ensure that women involved in politics can fully exercise their right to participate in politics and national life in a safe and dignified manner. The NCSW handed over the proposed Code of Ethics to prohibit hate speech against women in politics to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan. The Code of Ethics will apply to political parties, candidates, political workers and polling agents.

The fundamental principles governing the Code of Ethics include respect for diversity, responsibility, no abusive language against women, free speech, and respectful communication online and offline. The event was held after consultations in each province. Parliamentarians, representatives from the election commission, security agencies, civil society, and media parsons participated to discuss the Code of Ethics.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar thanked all the participants for their contribution towards making the country a safer place for women. Senator Fauzia Arshad and Senator Seemi Ezdi highlighted the importance of curtailing unkind remarks towards women within the political sphere. Ms. Nabila Malick, a member of UN Women, gave a thorough presentation on the introduction and the initiative of the Code of Ethics. T