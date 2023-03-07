ISLAMABAD - Cracks have started appearing within the ruling Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) as coalition partners have strong reservations on various issues including dates for general elections, scheduled elections for provincial assemblies to be held in April, ongoing digital census, and government’s dealing with PTI chief Imran Khan, it is reliably learnt.
Credible sources told The Nation that Pakistan People’s Party has conveyed reservations on the delay in release of funds for flood affected areas rehabilitation in Sindh which is affecting the PPP credibility in the province. PPP has also reservations on digital census going on in the country. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has shared his reservations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and he also spoke to former PM Nawaz Sharif on phone and discussed the prevailing political situation with him.
The sources close to JUI-F chief said he conveyed reservations to PML-N Quaid on holding of general elections in KP and Punjab and particularly conveyed that the KP elections should be held only after the digital census. Former PM Nawaz Sharif was of the view that there should be a consensus approach by the PDM on all issues so that a joint strategy could be evolved, and assured Maulana Fazl that he would contact with other PDM leaders. According to the sources, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also conveyed that PDM may approach the Supreme Court and Election Commission on these two issues of delay of elections in KP and digital census. PTI chief Imran Khan also came under discussion and both of them agreed to speed up the cases against Imran Khan before the court of law so that he may not be in a position to get judicial relief from any court. According to the sources, after talking with Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif is expected to talk to his brother Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari on phone.
The sources said that next week a PDM meeting is expected to be called in Islamabad which would discuss these all issues and would adopt a consensus approach.