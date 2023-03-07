Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cracks have started appear­ing within the ruling Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) as coalition partners have strong reservations on various issues including dates for general elections, scheduled elections for provincial assemblies to be held in April, ongoing dig­ital census, and government’s dealing with PTI chief Imran Khan, it is reliably learnt.

Credible sources told The Na­tion that Pakistan People’s Par­ty has conveyed reservations on the delay in release of funds for flood affected areas rehabil­itation in Sindh which is affect­ing the PPP credibility in the province. PPP has also reser­vations on digital census going on in the country. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has shared his reservations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if and he also spoke to former PM Nawaz Sharif on phone and discussed the prevailing politi­cal situation with him.

The sources close to JUI-F chief said he conveyed reserva­tions to PML-N Quaid on hold­ing of general elections in KP and Punjab and particular­ly conveyed that the KP elec­tions should be held only after the digital census. Former PM Nawaz Sharif was of the view that there should be a consen­sus approach by the PDM on all issues so that a joint strategy could be evolved, and assured Maulana Fazl that he would contact with other PDM lead­ers. According to the sources, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also conveyed that PDM may ap­proach the Supreme Court and Election Commission on these two issues of delay of elections in KP and digital census. PTI chief Imran Khan also came un­der discussion and both of them agreed to speed up the cases against Imran Khan before the court of law so that he may not be in a position to get judicial relief from any court. Accord­ing to the sources, after talking with Maulana Fazl ur Reh­man, Nawaz Sharif is expected to talk to his brother Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari on phone.

The sources said that next week a PDM meeting is expect­ed to be called in Islamabad which would discuss these all issues and would adopt a con­sensus approach.