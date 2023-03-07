Share:

Mohmand - Tribal elders have played an important role in restoring peace in the area, which is why the playgrounds in Mohmand are crowded, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtishamul Haq during the inauguration ceremony on Monday in Ghalanai.

The Frontier Corps North, District Administration, and Sports Department Mohmand collaborated to organise the Pakistan Sports Festival, which began on March 2 and will conclude on March 20 at Capt Rohullah Shaheed Sports Stadium. Col Furqan Sahaber, Commandant Mohmand Rifles, Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Sajjad Hussain, District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar, tribal elders, and a large number of players, students, and teachers from various schools attended the event.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtishamul Haq said that tribal elders had made numerous sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the tribal district. He went on to say that such peace events would continue in the tribal district and that all government departments, including the district administration, would fully support them.

Later, DC Mohmand addressed a local tribal elders’ jirga of Halimzai in Malik Rehan Shah’s Hujra in Main-Mandi Bazar. He stated that not only will we follow tribal customs and norms, but we will also be strengthened by holding jirgas in their Hujras.

“Tribal elders are the parts of my office where they come with a problem and then they resolve it,” Dr Ehtisham said, adding that he appreciated the tribesmen’s system because it is true democracy in which the local people decide, and that system should be implemented in other parts of the country.

He went on to say that the Mohmand district is facing a load-shedding problem, which he has already discussed with the Chief Secretary, and that because Mohmand tribesmen have made numerous sacrifices for the sake of peace in the area, the load-shedding problem should be addressed as soon as possible. He assured the tribesmen that load shedding would be eliminated during Iftar and Sehri and that the Main Mandi Commercial Feeder Grid Station, which will provide 24-hour power, would be operational within a month.

He also stated that they would take the Khyber district’s stance and that the load-shedding issue would be resolved by signing an agreement with WAPDA officials.