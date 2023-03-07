As we all are aware, the world has become so dark that we can’t even judge any brightness. The doctors of the 21st century seem more advanced than modern technology. It came into observation that some doctors are linked with medical stores because of which they prescribe extra tablets that aren’t a must for the patients. They also prescribe more than needed. The inflation rate is going higher day by day, the haves are getting richer and the have-nots are getting poorer. The poor are getting cheated by conscienceless doctors.
Lastly, with a powerful expectation, I request the government to take action against such doctors who just value money, not humanity.
SADINA MOHAMMAD BAKHSH,
Hopela.