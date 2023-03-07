Share:

As we all are aware, the world has become so dark that we can’t even judge any brightness. The doc­tors of the 21st century seem more advanced than modern technol­ogy. It came into observation that some doctors are linked with med­ical stores because of which they prescribe extra tablets that aren’t a must for the patients. They also pre­scribe more than needed. The infla­tion rate is going higher day by day, the haves are getting richer and the have-nots are getting poorer. The poor are getting cheated by con­scienceless doctors.

Lastly, with a powerful expecta­tion, I request the government to take action against such doctors who just value money, not humanity.

SADINA MOHAMMAD BAKHSH,

Hopela.