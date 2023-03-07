Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved Hajj Policy-2023 and funds for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC.

Ministry of Religious affairs and Interfaith Harmony submitted a summary on Hajj Policy- 2023. The ECC after discussion approved the policy and agreed to provide foreign exchange cover of $90 million. As per policy Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan for the year 2023 is 179,210, which shall be distributed between the government and private Hajj schemes at a ratio of 50:50. Out of the government and private Hajj schemes, a quota of 50% each shall be reserved for sponsorship scheme. For the year 2023, tentative Hajj Package for northern region is Rs1,175,000 and for the south region is Rs1,165,000.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs12 billion in favour of Planning Commission for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census and Rs3,244 million in favour of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

The ECC deferred a summary presented by Ministry of National Food Security & Research on Urea Fertilizer requirement for year 2023 with direction to incorporate the recommendations of the committee framed by ECC on gas distribution plan headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The ECC also deferred another summary submitted by Ministry of Industries and Production on Solar Panel & Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy-2023 with direction to review and revise the proposed policy considering inputs from all stakeholders.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/ Ex-PM, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.