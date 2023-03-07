ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved Hajj Policy and agreed to provide foreign exchange cover of US$90 million. The summary to this effect was presented by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony before the cabinet committee, the meeting of which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. As per policy Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan for the year 2023 is 179,210, which would be distributed between the government and private hajj schemes at a ratio of 50:50, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry. Out of the government and private hajj schemes, a quota of 50% each would be reserved for sponsorship scheme, it said adding for the year 2023, tentative hajj package for Northern region is PKR 1,175,000/- and for the South Region is PKR 1,165,000/-. The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 12 billion in favour of Planning Commission for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census.
Agencies
March 07, 2023
