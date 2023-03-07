Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabi­net here on Monday approved Hajj Policy and agreed to pro­vide foreign exchange cover of US$90 million. The summary to this effect was presented by Ministry of Religious Af­fairs and Interfaith Harmony before the cabinet commit­tee, the meeting of which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. As per policy Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan for the year 2023 is 179,210, which would be dis­tributed between the govern­ment and private hajj schemes at a ratio of 50:50, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry. Out of the government and private hajj schemes, a quota of 50% each would be reserved for spon­sorship scheme, it said adding for the year 2023, tentative hajj package for Northern re­gion is PKR 1,175,000/- and for the South Region is PKR 1,165,000/-. The ECC also approved Technical Supple­mentary Grant (TSG) of Rs 12 billion in favour of Planning Commission for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census.