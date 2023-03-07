Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion Monday reminded all political parties to submit applications for allotment of election symbols for gen­eral elections of provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The electoral body, in compliance with Section-216 of the Elec­tions Act, 2017, asked the political parties to submit applications for allotment of election symbols in person or through authorized rep­resentative by the extended date 8th March. The appli­cations are required to be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Paki­stan in the Election Commis­sion Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2 Islamabad on or before the 8th March. Ap­plications received after due date or through post /e-mail / fax will not be entertained. The applications should ac­company by an affidavit un­der section 206 of the Elec­tions Act, 2017.