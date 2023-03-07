ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission Monday reminded all political parties to submit applications for allotment of election symbols for general elections of provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The electoral body, in compliance with Section-216 of the Elections Act, 2017, asked the political parties to submit applications for allotment of election symbols in person or through authorized representative by the extended date 8th March. The applications are required to be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Commission Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2 Islamabad on or before the 8th March. Applications received after due date or through post /e-mail / fax will not be entertained. The applications should accompany by an affidavit under section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.
