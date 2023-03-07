Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday kicked off the training of staff for the general elections.

The senior officials of the country’s supreme electoral body are giving training to 40 master trainers at the ECP secretariat.

The training will last for three days and after which the master trainers will give training to the district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers in the field.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to write letter to the prime minister for the release of funds for KP and Punjab elections.

The election commission has estimated expenditure for elections in Punjab and KP, sources said. The ECP has estimated 35 billion rupees in expenditure for holding election in two provinces, according to sources.

It may be noted that the poll controversy in Punjab and KP was settled by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The SC in its split verdict directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure holding polls in Punjab and KP within 90 days.