Peshawar - Capital City Police, during a crackdown against criminals, have arrested eight accused allegedly wanted in narcotic smuggling and selling and other crimes.

The arrested accused identified as Faisal, Farman, Zubair, Shaukat, Jehangir, Kamil, Abdul Salam and Shah Zeb, hailing from different localities of the district, were arrested within the jurisdiction of Police Station Pishtakhara, said a press release issued here on Monday.