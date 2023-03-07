For decades, women have been survivors of sexual harassment. The silence of our society, the inaction of our authorities, the hiding of the incident for the sake of the family’s respect, and victim blaming are strengthening abductors to commit bad actions. Just like millions of other women, recently on Tuesday, in F-9 park, a woman was raped. Sadly, this time again society blamed the woman by saying that she had bad intentions instead of criticizing the man. Even the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned all television channels from airing this incident at F-9 park. Despite being prohibited, some news channels revealed this news.
Is this how our nation will deal to stop these acts? by hiding the facts? Perhaps this is the greatest cause of increasing cases of rape. However, after the implementation of Section 376 (punishment for the crime), the number of harassment throughout Pakistan is increasing. Instead of implementing punishment, the government should act by catching the abductors so that such incidents do not occur frequently.
ZAINAB ALI AHMED,
Turbat.