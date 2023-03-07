Share:

For decades, women have been survivors of sexual harassment. The silence of our society, the inac­tion of our authorities, the hiding of the incident for the sake of the family’s respect, and victim blam­ing are strengthening abductors to commit bad actions. Just like mil­lions of other women, recently on Tuesday, in F-9 park, a woman was raped. Sadly, this time again society blamed the woman by saying that she had bad intentions instead of criticizing the man. Even the Pak­istan Electronic Media Regulato­ry Authority (PEMRA) has banned all television channels from airing this incident at F-9 park. Despite being prohibited, some news chan­nels revealed this news.

Is this how our nation will deal to stop these acts? by hiding the facts? Perhaps this is the greatest cause of increasing cases of rape. However, after the implementa­tion of Section 376 (punishment for the crime), the number of ha­rassment throughout Pakistan is increasing. Instead of imple­menting punishment, the govern­ment should act by catching the abductors so that such incidents do not occur frequently.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.