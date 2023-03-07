Share:

Interior minister says Imran will have to appear before court otherwise he will be produced by police n Imran jumped into neighbour’s house from Zaman Park residence to avoid arrest n Endorses Fazl’s stance of delaying elections due to security issues.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday said straightfor­wardly that the general elections would be held after the completion of ‘Digital Census’ in the country.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is responsible to organise the elections in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private televi­sion channel. He said the process of "Digital Census" is underway so that the next elections could be made er­ror-free. Replying to a question about the exact date for elections, he said after completion of Census, it is up to the CEC to hold elections in 90-days.

About delimitation, he said that delimitation is imperative to satis­fy all the stakeholders. To a question about preparation of elections, he said, we have directed par­ty workers to launch the cam­paign. A day after Islamabad Police returned to the federal capital without arresting Chair­man Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan from Lahore, Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah Khan on Monday stressed that the former prime minis­ter would have to appear before courts to answer charges of cor­ruption against him.

“Imran Khan would have to appear before the court (in the Toshakhana case against him), otherwise the government will (forcefully) produce him before it,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

At the same time, he reiterat­ed his stance that the police had no plan or desire to arrest him rather it wanted to implement the order of the court, which had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case.

“If the police were to arrest him (Khan), then it was not an appropriate strategy,” Rana Sanaullah said. He suggested that Khan should voluntarily surrender himself before court or he should have at least en­sured the police of his appear­ance before it. He deplored that PTI had made it a practice to “dramatize” everything. He went on to say that when the government desired to arrest him, the same would be done in no time. The minister said that the PTI played a high drama when Islamabad Police reached Zaman Park residence of the PTI chairman in Lahore to imple­ment the court order. He chid­ed Khan by saying that he es­caped to a neighbour’s house to avoid arrest. “Some people say that he [Khan] jumped into his neighbour’s house to hide and police were told that he was not home,” he said. After a while, he surfaced from somewhere and delivered a speech to his follow­ers, he added.

Speaking on the demand of Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) president Maula­na Fazlur Rehman about post­ponement of elections in two provinces due to the prevailing economic crisis and fragile se­curity situation, Rana Sanau­lalh said that his opinion carries weight. “PDM is going to hold its meeting to have its consul­tations over this view and the moot will take a decision on it,” he said, adding that the cabinet can give its opinion on this. He endorsed that the security situ­ation in Balochsitan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was scary and it was impossible to carry on with the election campaign in the given circumstances.

He at the same time under­lined that it was the Election Commission of Pakistan that had to take the decision of hold­ing the election and not the gov­ernment.

The interior minister alleged that Khan, while in the office of prime minister, had got trans­ferred the land worth Rs 5 bil­lion to Al-Qadir Trust in ex­change for inflicting a loss of worth Rs50 billion to the na­tional kitty. He said that Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi was also an accused in the Al-Qadir Trust scandal as 250-kanal land was transferred in her name. He said that the Farah Gogi had access to the Prime Minister’s House as a family member of then prime minister Khan. He said that at a time when Khan and his party had been levelling charges of money laundering against the political opponents, Gogi was allegedly transferring billions of rupees abroad. He said that the government had exact details with dates of these financial transactions. “Khan would have to give an answer to these allegations before the court,” he said. He again said that the government had no de­sire to arrest him but he would have to appear before the court.

The interior minister admitted that the government could not stop dollar smuggling from Pa­kistan into Afghanistan through the Pak-Afghan border. Dol­lars are being smuggled to the neighbouring country by stuff­ing them into sacks, he added.