ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has expressed concerns with Germany regarding visa issues facing by the business community especially for trade exhibitions.

German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office Dr Tobias Linder called on Federal Minster for Commerce and Investments Syed Naveed Qamar to discuss matter of mutual interests. German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas and Federal Secretary Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui were also present in the meeting held here in the minister office on Monday. During the meeting, the commerce minister acknowledged and thanked for Germany’s support for better market access for Pakistan in EU in awarding the status of GSP Plus. The minister said that government of Pakistan acknowledges trade benefits being accrued as a result of GSP+ as Pakistan’s exports to Germany had been increased by 34 percent since awarding of the status. Syed Naveed, reminding to the German minister about his visit to Berlin in May 2022 regarding strengthening trade and investment ties, asked for German support with regard to Pakistan’s successful completion of fourth biennial review and upcoming GSP Scheme for 2024-34. He said in 2021-22, total bilateral trade with EU-27 was $13.5 billion with Pakistan exports to the tune of $9.2 billion which was needed to be increased.

The minister said economic stabilisation and growth are the key priorities of the government and the EU remained a key partner in helping Pakistan realise these objectives. German state minister said that Pakistan and Germany are enjoying long-standing and cooperative relations with each other which will be more strengthening with the passage of time. Talking about biennial review, he assured German’s full support in all mutual staples especially in successful completion of recent biennial review. To Syed Naveed’s concerns regarding visa issues facing by Pakistani business community especially for trade exhibitions, the German minister committed to address them on priority basis and suggested to make a comprehensive mechanism for future.