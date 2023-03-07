Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah has called for dealing with challenges of poverty, food insecurity and climate change in a scientific way by promoting research and information technology in educational institutions.

Addressing the 24th inaugural conference of Islamic World Academy of Sciences in Karachi University, he said Sindh government has specified International Centers for science and technology.

Chief Minister said five more research centers are also being established in cooperation with International Centers for Science and Technology.

He said government is determined to promote and protect universities and research centers in province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said efforts are being made to upgrade infrastructure of laboratories and to resolve problems of health and agriculture sectors.